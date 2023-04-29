Members of the Montana Cutting Horse Association and Treasure State Cutting Horse Association will be competing in Deer Lodge May 5-7 at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion on the fairgrounds on North Main Street.

Competition will begin at 8:30 a.m. each day and go to about 6:00 p.m. Admission is free, and the public is welcome. A local 4-H club will be providing concessions.

This is the first time the two groups have combined, and organizers say it will make for a more exciting and interesting event.

They are expecting more than 100 riders — men, women and youth — to compete in the 14 various classes, which are based on rider and horse experience and earnings.

Cutting horse competition evolved from using horses on a ranch to separate individuals from the herd.

Each rider has 2.5 minutes to ride to the herd, select one cow to separate out and begin cutting the cow, keeping it from re-entering the herd. The horse and rider work in sync to mirror the cow’s movements and hold that cow until it either turns away or completely stops. The rider cannot not noticeably assist or cue the horse once the cow has been separated or they will incur a penalty.

Typically, three cows are “cut” during a run. A score starts at 70, then moves up or down from there based on credits and penalties for such things as control of the cow, degree of difficulty and time worked. Points are deducted for loss of working advantage, quitting a cow, losing a cow or if the horse quits a cow.

Organizers are renting 600 head of cattle from the Montana Department of Corrections Ranch and rancher Ryan Kelly for the three-day event. For more information, email dlee@foxlumber.com or call 406-375-4216.