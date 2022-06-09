Cutler Brothers stage 'The Shawshank Redemption'

DEER LODGE — The Cutler Brothers will stage “The Shawshank Redemption,” an American drama about prison life, June 17-July 17 in Deer Lodge.

The play is based on the classic Stephen King novel as well as hints from the 1994 cinematic blockbuster written by Frank Darabont.

A cast of 13 brings “The Shawshank Redemption” to life on stage in the prison city. Stuart Jewell plays soft-spoken, introvert Andy Dufresne who is sentenced to double life sentences after being convicted of the murder of his wife and her lover. Defresne may very well be the only innocent man in Shawshank State Prison. He befriends another inmate named Red (Marquis Dijon Archuleta) because he hears he can “get stuff.” Red acquires a small rock hammer and sells it to Andy hatching his escape plan.

When the guard’s corruption in Officer Hadley (Zane Cozby) and Warden Norton (Kelly Cutler) becomes abundantly evident, Andy decides he has spent just about enough time in Shawshank Penitentiary. “The Shawshank Redemption” features some of the Deer Lodge-based production company’s finest thespians including Matthew and Patrick Cutler, Tom Gomola, Louis Savalla, Jim Cameron, Jim Tilley and more. Dan Mitchem of Butte plays the role of Bogs and the store manager. Matthew Cutler is also the show’s director.

Shows are 7:30 p.m. most Thursdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. for Sunday matinees. There will be no showings over the July 4 weekend. Check the schedule for cancellations and to purchase tickets for $20 at cutlerbros.com or call 406-846-4096.

