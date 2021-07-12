Customers thankful for McDonald's employee

This past week Mary Ann Swanson went viral.
Yes, folks, she became an internet sensation, at least in Butte. Her new-found fame is well-deserved.
Swanson, who you will find stationed at the first window of the McDonald’s drive-thru Monday through Friday, is not used to being in the limelight.
It all started when a McDonald’s customer posted on Facebook a complimentary comment about Swanson, along with her photo.
“This sweet lady who works at McDonald’s is the most kind person you can meet,” she wrote.
Well, that quickly opened the floodgates.
Hundreds of people began adding their “two cents” and the compliments just kept coming.
“Always a smile and a lilt in her voice” wrote one woman. Another said “She is amazing at what she does and her soul shines.” Still another simply stated, “She is the BEST!”
Swanson, who has held her drive-thru position for nearly 13 years, was flattered that so many people thought she did a good job.
She, herself, is not on Facebook, but heard all about it from her managers and co-workers.
Management and staff kept track of the comments and relayed all to Swanson.
“I appreciated all those comments,” she said.
In all, Swanson has worked at McDonald’s for close to 23 years. She worked at the Butte fast-food restaurant in the 1980s, too.
The job suits her as she is a “people person.”
“I treat people like I want to be treated,” she explained. “That is the golden rule.”
In her position, she has been able to forge friendships with many of her regular customers, all of whom she refers to as the “perks of the job.”
“I enjoy joking with them,” she said.
Karina Driscoll, general manager, calls Swanson the “drive-thru guru.”
“Mary Ann is one of my most dependable workers and is always willing to help out no matter what,” said Driscoll. “She is a complete delight!”
Her long-time friend and co-worker, Lexi Breyer, said Swanson’s best attribute is her personality.
“People warm up to her immediately,” said Breyer. “She’s great at her job and is so friendly.
Besides her stellar customer service, Swanson is known for her colorful and sometimes whimsical face masks. Because she comes in contact with so many customers, she is diligent about wearing a mask throughout her shift.
“Some come to the drive-thru to see what kind of mask I am wearing that day,” laughed Swanson.
Part of her job’s allure is her co-workers. She looks forward to seeing them.
“It’s such fun working with a lot of people,” she explained.
The feeling is mutual.
According to Breyer, Swanson is well-liked among her co-workers, too.
“They love working with her,” said Breyer.
If everything goes according to plan, Swanson, who is 57, plans on staying at McDonald’s until retirement. By her estimate, that will be about 10 years from now.
“I work Monday through Friday, no evenings, and have the weekends off,” she explained. “I'm not going anywhere.”