Customers thankful for McDonald's employee

“I appreciated all those comments,” she said.

In all, Swanson has worked at McDonald’s for close to 23 years. She worked at the Butte fast-food restaurant in the 1980s, too.

The job suits her as she is a “people person.”

“I treat people like I want to be treated,” she explained. “That is the golden rule.”

In her position, she has been able to forge friendships with many of her regular customers, all of whom she refers to as the “perks of the job.”

“I enjoy joking with them,” she said.

Karina Driscoll, general manager, calls Swanson the “drive-thru guru.”

“Mary Ann is one of my most dependable workers and is always willing to help out no matter what,” said Driscoll. “She is a complete delight!”

Her long-time friend and co-worker, Lexi Breyer, said Swanson’s best attribute is her personality.

“People warm up to her immediately,” said Breyer. “She’s great at her job and is so friendly.