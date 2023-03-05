MISSOULA — The University of Montana is staging the 23rd annual “Odyssey of Our Stars,” a time-honored annual celebration of the arts and media at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the Montana Theatre in the PARTV Center on the UM campus.

During the celebration, Butte native and UM alumnus Curt Olds will be honored. A 1989 graduate of Butte High School, Olds earned a bachelor’s of vocal performance from UM in 1994. He furthered his career at the New England Conservatory.

Since then, he has become a critically acclaimed opera and musical theater performer and has performed on Broadway as well as at the Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and internationally.

Olds’ theatrical achievements include “The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Pirates of Penzance,” “The Mikado,” “Cats” and “Guys and Dolls.”

Individual tickets for the celebration are $30 and go on sale Friday, March 10, via Griz Tix. Proceeds provide vital support to UM’s arts and media students.