CTEC, pole plant, and RMAP updates at EPA Superfund meeting for Butte

Allocation Agreement

Much is at stake in the required amendment to the Allocation Agreement between AR and B-SB.

The revised agreement will specify funding for the county’s work to maintain things such as the existing vegetative caps on the Butte Hill and the many new remedies going forward.

Sister Mary Jo McDonald, a long-time advocate for the restoration of upper Silver Bow Creek, inquired as to the status of the agreement.

Bryson and Hassler said the agreement is still being negotiated.

“Nothing has been signed or agreed to. And we're just starting to get into some of the finer details, if you will. So we have a draft document. And we’re going to take all the time we need to make sure it's right on behalf of community of Butte and on behalf of Atlantic Richfield, so please, please be patient with us,” Bryson said.

“We'll roll it out when we're done with the negotiations with Atlantic Richfield. Everything's still in place that has been in place to date. We're just expanding on that due to the expansion of numerous programs and remedies throughout the community. So we'll keep you abreast of that situation as we proceed through it,” Hassler added.