CTEC, pole plant, and RMAP updates at EPA Superfund meeting for Butte

At the Environmental Protection Agency Region 8’s virtual community Superfund meeting for Butte on Monday, stakeholders indicated they’re ready to get this cleanup show on the road.
“We all get that we want to do the work. I want to do the work. I'd rather start with the work right now rather than needing complete designs,” said Josh Bryson, liability manager for Atlantic Richfield.
However, much of the work currently underway relates to the required design and community engagement documents for the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit Consent Decree, effective on Nov. 16, 2020, and other Superfund projects.
Many of these documents are still being reviewed by the various stakeholders — Atlantic Richfield, Butte-Silver Bow, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the EPA.
Still, a hefty pile of information was presented, and community members brought their specific concerns to the discussion.
RMAP
The Residential Metals Abatement Program, funded by Atlantic Richfield and run by Butte-Silver Bow, has been expanded to include soil assessment for all schools and day cares in the greater Butte area — all the way out to Ramsay and Fairmont.
AR personnel at the meeting laid out early plans for sampling soils at day cares. Many Butte day cares have been assessed already, and AR presented a preliminary list of the day cares remaining.
Day care soils will be held to the same lead, arsenic and mercury action levels that residential properties are held to.
A discussion arose related to the difference in soil sampling methods between Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda-Deer Lodge.
A community member suggested that, for a given section of a yard, individual core samples were analyzed separately in Anaconda-Deer Lodge, but grouped before being analyzed as a whole in Butte-Silver Bow.
This turned out not to be the case.
The issue was left foggy after discussion at the meeting, but in interviews with the Standard, EPA Region 8 toxicologist Dr. Charles Partridge and AR liability manager for Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Luke Pokorny, said that in both counties multiple core samples from a given section of a yard are first combined, then sent off to be analyzed.
Specific plans to assess all the schools and day cares in Butte-Silver Bow’s expanded RMAP area are still being drawn up in a revised Quality Assurance Project Plan by AR and Butte-Silver Bow. EPA officials at the meeting said they have yet to review the document.
Condensed areas like gardens, sandboxes and swing sets are analyzed separately from greater yard spaces by RMAP.
Eric Hassler, director of the county’s newly renamed Department of Reclamation and Environmental Services, said in an interview that continuing to do so at residences, day cares and schools will be part of the new QAPP going forward.
Allocation Agreement
Much is at stake in the required amendment to the Allocation Agreement between AR and B-SB.
The revised agreement will specify funding for the county’s work to maintain things such as the existing vegetative caps on the Butte Hill and the many new remedies going forward.
Sister Mary Jo McDonald, a long-time advocate for the restoration of upper Silver Bow Creek, inquired as to the status of the agreement.
Bryson and Hassler said the agreement is still being negotiated.
“Nothing has been signed or agreed to. And we're just starting to get into some of the finer details, if you will. So we have a draft document. And we’re going to take all the time we need to make sure it's right on behalf of community of Butte and on behalf of Atlantic Richfield, so please, please be patient with us,” Bryson said.
“We'll roll it out when we're done with the negotiations with Atlantic Richfield. Everything's still in place that has been in place to date. We're just expanding on that due to the expansion of numerous programs and remedies throughout the community. So we'll keep you abreast of that situation as we proceed through it,” Hassler added.
CTEC
The Citizens Technical Environmental Committee is an EPA tag group which translates Superfund issues for the public and independently assesses remedy documents.
Using Google Earth, Ian McGruder, a technical advisor to CTEC from KirK Engineering, led community members on a virtual tour through four of AR’s remedial design areas for the BPSOU.
Stormwater quality is currently poor in Butte, containing lots of metals, McGruder said, and the remedial elements are designed to make the water healthy again.
“A large part of that is the construction of these large stormwater basins, which are actually water treatment ponds, and they will intercept the stormwater and treat it before it's released to the creeks,” McGruder explained.
Along his tour, McGruder pinpointed the Diggings East area in the flat south of George Street as a heavily contaminated area where mine waste will be removed down to the water table and a large stormwater basin will be constructed.
“This is actually the largest stormwater basin that will be built in Butte, and it's because it has the largest area and the most contaminated water. The water will settle and there'll be some biological processes that will help to remove metals before it's discharged to upper Silver Bow Creek here,” he said, indicating the location. “If you're concerned about the water quality of these ponds, it's not great water quality — it's not good for fish. But EPA has done a risk assessment to ensure it's not dangerous for the public.”
McGruder outlined where a restored upper Silver Bow Creek corridor would fit into the landscape, should the project be pursued. The Restore Our Creek Coalition community group has long advocated for restoration of the creek corridor.
“They're (AR) not required to design that under the consent decree — it would be an independent project. But ARCO and EPA have agreed to set aside space that would be available should the Restore Our Creek project come to fruition,” McGruder said.
Finishing his presentation, McGruder reiterated CTEC’s role.
“Our job is to review ARCOs design plans and then we report back to CTEC at their monthly meetings. And then CTEC and us (KirK Engineering) come with comments for EPA and DEQ on the design—that's supposed to be a public opportunity to be involved in the remedy design and future of Butte,” McGruder said.
The next CTEC meeting will be held on March 4, at which CTEC will be addressing many of the issues discussed at Monday’s EPA community meeting.
CTEC is also at work improving its website.
“You've probably heard if you've been in these meetings, the EPA has been directing people to the CTEC website, and it was woefully inadequate. So we are working really hard to redesign it, modernize it, and simplify the navigation,” said Dave Hutchins, Montana Tech professor and CTEC board member.
Hutchins said CTEC will work with the Clark Fork Watershed Education Program to build a story map that lets users navigate the Superfund remedy areas visually, and provide a brief synopsis of the many technical documents coming out regarding those remedies, without all the complex jargon.
Hutchins and CTEC board member Bill Macgregor also detailed the scope of the second phase of a research project being conducted by a team of researchers from Montana Tech and CTEC, and funded by grants from the National Institutes of Health.
By conducting surveys, the project identified a disconnect between public perception of health risks and the actual health risks imposed by Superfund projects.
The next step is, “to see what effect alternative, clear, simple communication practices — that is, providing better information — can have on reducing this disconnect between public perceptions of health risks associated with Superfund and the facts on the ground where Superfund remedial activities are taking place. That's what we're doing now,” Macgregor said at the meeting.
Pole plant
DEQ project manager David Bowers presented an update for the Montana Pole and Treating Plant Superfund site located south of I-90 and west of Montana Street in Butte. The site is unrelated to the other mining waste sites detailed in this story.
The 1993 Record of Decision on the project is being updated to make the cleanup measures for chemicals at the former wood-treating facility more protective. This includes stricter cleanup levels for contaminants pentachlorophenol and dioxin, as well as leaving a 9-acre landfill known as the Corrective Action Management Unit in place to deposit soils that do not reach those cleanup levels. The repository will be managed by the DEQ.
The plan is to restore 27 acres of the site to standards safe for commercial and industrial use, and construction is planned to begin this year.
The Explanation of Significant Differences (ESD), the report encompassing the changes to the ROD, is being finalized, Bowers said, and the DEQ plans to present to CTEC once the EPA signs off on the document.
The presentation may possibly occur in late March or early April, Bowers said.
Bowers said a significant neighborhood outreach effort would take place before construction, as the area is close to residential properties.
Community members suggested outreach should include the greater Butte community. Allie Archer, the EPA’s remedial project manager for the site, responded.
“As we get the ESD finalized with EPA headquarters, we'll be doing outreach on the finalization of the ESD and the responsiveness summary to all the comments we got, too. That will be another critical part prior to construction where we'll weigh in with everyone that provided comments and give them feedback,” Archer said.
Community outreach
The EPA met with stakeholders this past Thursday to continue work relating to the EPA’s new Environmental Justice Action Plan for the BPSOU, West Side Soils Operable Unit (WSSOU) and Silver Bow Creek/Butte Area Superfund sites.
AR at Monday’s meeting introduced consulting firm, the Langdon Group, which will help AR complete its Community Engagement Plan going forward.
Those are just two of the community outreach efforts thrown around at Monday’s meeting, and one community member questioned whether they were all necessary, and whether it would slow the actual work.
Representatives from every stakeholder group defended the efforts, and EPA Region 8 Project Manager Nikia Greene explained that the CEP is required by the consent decree.
B-SB Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher also came out in strong support of extensive community outreach.
Recordings
Dana Barnicoat, community involvement coordinator for Montana Region 8, previously indicated the community EPA meetings would be recorded and posted, but at Monday’s meeting said the EPA is unable to record the meetings at this time.
“Some policies have to be written at some higher levels. And as soon as that’s done we’ll start to record the meetings and make them available on the web,” Barnicoat said.