Cross-country ski trail groomed at Highland View Golf Course

Griffin has been working with fellow cross-country enthusiasts to groom the trail since the ’90s, and a few years back, J.P. Gallagher, then the director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department, now Butte-Silver Bow chief executive, helped arrange a place to store the grooming equipment on park grounds.

Grooming technology has come a long way. At Stodden Park, Griffin tows a rubber roller to make the path, then another device to put in the ski track.

Mile High Nordic has slowly increased its arsenal of grooming materials over the years, and uses the top-notch gear up at Mount Haggin ski area, south of Anaconda off Mill Creek Road, and at Moulton Reservoir north of Butte. When Paul Sawyer, a professor at Montana Tech, first groomed Moulton back in the late ’70s, he did it by dragging bed springs across the landscape, Griffin reported.

Some folks hit Stodden Park before the trails are groomed, but some wait for the course to be in. On Wednesday, a few groups were out to take advantage of the flat terrain, perfect for beginners and very convenient, being right in town.

Cohan and her friends said it’s a lot easier than driving up to Mount Haggin or Moulton, and offers quick exercise to those working folks with just an hour or two to spare. Some people even come out for a ski on their lunch breaks.