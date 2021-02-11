Cross-country ski trail groomed at Highland View Golf Course

Grab your skis! The cross-country ski trail at Stodden Park’s Highland View Golf Course is groomed and ready to rock.
After the new snow, Joe Griffin, president of the Mile High Nordic Ski Education Foundation, revved up the snowmobile and groomed the trail on Monday. On Wednesday, he put in the ski track.
Griffin was antsy to get the trail groomed after the surprise early dump in October, but that turned out to be a tease. He’s kept his eyes on the weather ever since, but it’s been slow to snow in Butte.
Since grooming requires a snowmobile, it takes a little snow before it’s safe to drive over the course without doing damage. After the weekend’s colossal dump, there was no doubt.
“It was pretty clear that we've passed that threshold right now,” Griffin said with a laugh.
It hasn’t taken long for the community to take advantage of the 3-mile groomed trail that wraps around the golf course. A trio of Butte women was out in the sun for the second ski of the week on Wednesday.
“We just wait for it to snow, and out we come,” Cindy Cohan said.
“And we have it groomed,” Karen Porter said.
“What a blessing that is!” Cohan said.
Griffin has been working with fellow cross-country enthusiasts to groom the trail since the ’90s, and a few years back, J.P. Gallagher, then the director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department, now Butte-Silver Bow chief executive, helped arrange a place to store the grooming equipment on park grounds.
Grooming technology has come a long way. At Stodden Park, Griffin tows a rubber roller to make the path, then another device to put in the ski track.
Mile High Nordic has slowly increased its arsenal of grooming materials over the years, and uses the top-notch gear up at Mount Haggin ski area, south of Anaconda off Mill Creek Road, and at Moulton Reservoir north of Butte. When Paul Sawyer, a professor at Montana Tech, first groomed Moulton back in the late ’70s, he did it by dragging bed springs across the landscape, Griffin reported.
Some folks hit Stodden Park before the trails are groomed, but some wait for the course to be in. On Wednesday, a few groups were out to take advantage of the flat terrain, perfect for beginners and very convenient, being right in town.
Cohan and her friends said it’s a lot easier than driving up to Mount Haggin or Moulton, and offers quick exercise to those working folks with just an hour or two to spare. Some people even come out for a ski on their lunch breaks.
Cohan said she would like to see more young people on the trail.
“Get the kids out here. Make ‘em a skier for life!” Cohan said.
Griffin said introducing the sport to younger generations has long been a priority of volunteer-run Mile High Nordic.
He generally sets up some days for local youth to enjoy Stodden learning the sport. This year the holdup has been snow, and the pandemic of course makes any gathering more difficult as well. But he’s hopeful there will be a chance this winter.
Once the big snow starts, the trail usually stays in shape until March.
Cross-country skiing was once quite popular among Butte youth.
During the tenure of the Beef Trail Ski Area — built in the 1930s and in operation until the late ’80s — skiing was a high school sport, with events including downhill, jumping and cross-country.
The championship banners still hang in Butte High, Griffin said.
At the top of Homestake Pass, the Homestake Lodge runs a junior cross-country ski program, and hosts cross-country ski days for Butte’s school kids, but no large-scale youth operation exists to make organized use of the Stodden Park course at the moment.
“The holdup is always having enough equipment,” Griffin said.
To get the kids out in numbers requires equal numbers of cross-country ski setups — boots, skis and bindings. In the past, Griffin said, some youth trying out the sport were frustrated when they didn’t have good enough gear.
Skiing of all kinds has long been part of Butte, in part because it’s a national tradition of the Swedes, Finns and Norwegians who came to Butte during its mining heyday, Griffin said.
More and more people are turning to the flats to get their ski kicks on cross-country or skate skis these days, Griffin said, and that’s just fine with him.
Still there are plenty of ways for the sport to grow, including involving the school system, Griffin said.
Marypat Zitzer, who moved from Bozeman in August, skied Stodden Park for the first time Wednesday.
Beholding the mountain scenery around her new town’s famed park, she marveled at the quiet — and lack of Bozeman crowds.
“The ski scene here, the Nordic scene, is wonderful. And we've just loved it,” she said.
With the groomed trail at Stodden Park ready to go, the sky’s the limit for the sport in Butte. Out in the open field of white, Zitzer had a great idea. Stodden Park would be a great place for a night ski, she said, under the shine of a great big winter’s moon.