Crime snapshots: Two motorcyclists injured in accident; two hurt in altercation at bar
Crime snapshots: Two motorcyclists injured in accident; two hurt in altercation at bar

Two motorcyclists injured in accident

Two people on a motorcycle were injured in an accident around 4 p.m. Friday April 30, just south of the intersection at Harrison Avenue and Elizabeth Warren Avenue.

According to police reports, a white Dodge truck and the motorcycle were traveling south when the truck switched lanes. The driver of the motorcycle took evasive action and tipped the bike over to avoid hitting the truck, causing injuries to the driver and the passenger. The truck continued south.

The accident remains under investigation.

Altercation took place night of April 24

An altercation at the Party Palace, 1 W. Park St., left two people injured on Saturday night, April 24.

The case remains under investigation and when complete will be forwarded to the Butte-Silver Bow County Attorney’s office.

