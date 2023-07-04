A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead late Monday night shortly after being transported to St. James Healthcare following a vehicle-pedestrian accident in the 1400 block of West Granite Street.

The deceased, along with a 21-year-old man who sustained a lower leg injury, were struck by a red Jeep with a black top just before 11 p.m.

According to witnesses, the Jeep was traveling west when it hit the two men and did not stop. Instead, the driver continued onto Park Street and was last seen near the Montana Tech HYPER complex.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, the identity of the male who was killed is not being released at this time pending notification of family.

“Butte police are continuing to investigate the incident,” said Sheriff Lester. “We are asking anyone who may have video or other information about the incident or the suspect vehicle to call Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 406-497-1120.”

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.