Without incident

Officers got a call at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday about a suspicious white Dodge Neon vehicle in the parking lot at Jim’s Bar.

When police arrived, inside the car was James R. Yoss, 41, of Butte, who had a $40,000 bench warrant out for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident.

Verbal argument

A man and woman got into a verbal argument Monday in the 1900 block of Roberts Avenue which escalated when Jesse T. Chadwell, 31, of Butte allegedly threatened to hit the woman.

Chadwell then left the residence but officers found him in the 3500 block of Gaylord Street where he was arrested for partner or family member assault, reasonable apprehension.

Alleged car thief

On Monday, Eric R. Martin, 36, of Butte was arrested for possession of a stolen black Jeep Liberty, which had been stolen June 9 from the 500 block of West Mercury Street.

The car was located in a garage in the 400 block of Elkhorn Lane.

Martin also allegedly had a credit card in his possession that had previously been reported stolen.

Trio arrested

Three women were arrested at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday near Emma Park.

Tiana S. New, 36, of Missoula, Cheyenne D. Axtell, 29, homeless, and Amanda L. Housel, 40, of Victor were apparently sleeping in a vehicle when an officer woke the trio up.

All three women had outstanding warrants out for their arrests and all three had suspected drugs in their possession.

Unlocked home

Last Wednesday, David S. Micone, 57, homeless, was arrested for burglary, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and criminal mischief.

According to a police report, Micone allegedly broke the window of a car parked at St. James Healthcare with a rock. He then left the area and entered an unlocked home in the 600 block of West Gold Street.

Officers arrived as Micone was exiting the home via the front door. He also had several bags and a syringe with suspected drugs in it.

Shots fired

A call came in last week that two shots were fired in a field near Ramada by Wyndham, 2100 Cornell Ave.

Witnesses identified the shooter as Timothy R. Bleick, 35, of Butte, who was sitting in a truck with another passenger. No weapons were found in the vicinity, but a pistol was found underneath the seat of the truck.

Bleick, who had warrants out for his arrest, was taken into custody for firing a weapon within city limits.