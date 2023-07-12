Upset roommate

Officers were called to the 600 block of North Alaska Street, where it was reported that some damage was done to a residence.

Reportedly, Joshua I. Drewes, 40, of Butte had recently moved into the residence and on Monday, destroyed his roommate’s computer and punched some walls.

He was charged with criminal mischief with a pecuniary loss of more than $1,500.

Wanted man

On Monday, officers were investigating a suspicious person seen on Grizzly Trail in Rocker.

Jeff M. White II, 31, of Butte was in the area and when questioned, officers learned he had three outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was taken to jail.

Woman choked

Just after 7 p.m. Thursday, Michael L. Craig, 61, of Butte was taken into custody for allegedly choking a woman in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue.

He was jailed on a charge of partner or family member assault.

More reports

Someone in the 500 block of Jasper Street called in a fireworks complaint.

A 12-pack of beer was stolen from the Town Pump at Montana and Platinum streets.

The windshield on a 1997 Chevrolet pickup parked in the 900 block of California Avenue was hit with an object, shattering it.

Three guitars are missing from a building in the 100 block of North Main Street.

A 45-caliber pistol was stolen from an apartment in the 200 block of Washington Street.