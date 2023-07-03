Unwanted man

At around 1:10 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 700 block of Zarelda Street to investigate a call about an unwanted man in the area.

That man was Trevor Worsonick, 29, of Ronan, who had an outstanding warrant out of Lake County. He was taken to jail.

Involved in dispute

Jacob T. Valentino, 29, of Bozeman was involved in a dispute at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Lewisohn Street.

During the investigation, an officer learned Valentino had an outstanding warrant out of Maricopa County, Arizona, and was taken to jail.

Late night DUI

It was at about 11 p.m. Saturday when a woman waved an officer over near the intersection of Park and Main streets to say an inebriated man just left the area in his car and was headed southbound on Main Street.

The officer caught up to the car just as the driver, Cory Pettersen, 50, of Butte ran a stop sign. Pettersen pulled over near the intersection of Colorado and Silver streets and appeared to be intoxicated.

He was arrested for driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense), no liability insurance, stop sign violation, and no illuminated tail lights.

Illegal bonfire

On Sunday, police arrived in the 500 block of West Daly Street to investigate an illegal bonfire.

When they arrived, Michael Berg, 29, of Butte was standing at the bonfire. A known absconder with Adult Probation & Parole, he was arrested for a probation violation.

More reports

A woman had her 2021 Honda Civic scratched while parked at the Oasis Restaurant.

Two motorcycles were stolen from a residence in the 1100 block of West Granite Street.

A firework may have been the reason that a window was broken at the Lincoln Hotel, 207 W. Park St.

Scratches were found on the driver’s side of a 2014 Dodge Journey that was parked in the 900 block of W. Quartz Street.