Third offense

On Saturday, a woman arrived at the detention center and claimed that while walking near Montana and Broadway streets, an ex-boyfriend, Charles J. Caplette, 55, of Butte, got out of his car and an argument ensued. He then allegedly tried to hit her before driving away.

Caplette was later picked up for violation of a protection order and partner or family member assault (third offense). While an inmate at the jail, he then attempted to mail a letter to the woman, again reportedly violating the protection order.

Not leaving

Rebecca D. Palmer, 30, of Butte was inside a room at Motel 6, 220 N. Wyoming St., and was asked to leave, but refused.

Officers arrived and took her into custody. She was jailed for criminal trespass to property.

Person slapped

Dawna M. Pace, 51, of Butte was arrested Saturday for assault.

Pace allegedly slapped a person at the Rosalie Manor, 1125 S. Main St.

Car stolen

While out on patrol Saturday on Rowe Road, an officer saw Taylor A. Padilla Todd, 19, of Butte driving a 1999 Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen out of Helena.

He was arrested for theft.

Left the scene

Hipolito Gonzalez Hernandez, 42, of Moses Lake, Washington was allegedly involved in a car accident Saturday near the intersection of Continental and Mount Highland drives and then left the scene.

Officers found him at the Thriftway, 2401 Continental Dr., and arrested him for failure to stop at an accident scene involving personal injury, driving without a valid driver’s license, and driving without liability insurance.

Accident Continental Drive and MT Highland Thriftway, 2401 CD

Traffic stops

—During a routine traffic stop Saturday near the intersection of Casey and Delaware streets, Sam Stephenson IV, 57, of Butte was arrested for probation violation and criminal possession of dangerous drugs. A baggie of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms was found in his possession.

—Near the intersection of Farragut Avenue and Cobban Street Friday, Christopher R. Parmar, 38, of Butte was arrested on a no-bond warrant issued by Adult Probation and Parole.

Man assaulted

A woman living in the 1000 block of Iowa Street was out mowing her lawn Friday afternoon when it is alleged James D. Sieminski, 45, homeless began screaming at her.

A man living in the area crossed the street to intervene and Sieminski allegedly assaulted the man. He was arrested for assault.

More reports

—An iPhone 11 was reported stolen from a customer while at the Front Street Laundromat, 1000 E. Front St.

—A baggie of suspected methamphetamine was found on West Front Street.

—Stolen from the 100 block of South Washington Street was a black 2000 Ford pickup 100 block of South Washington Street

—A 2004 Dodge Ram was stolen while parked near the intersection of Arizona and Aluminum streets.