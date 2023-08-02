'Take it inside!'

An argument between three women spilled indoors and ended with a two-on-one assault, police say.

One of the women went into her residence in the 600 block of South Idaho Street shortly after 1 a.m. Monday and says the other two followed her inside and punched her.

Police arrested 19-year-old Dora Rondeaux of Butte and 23-year-old Brieya Gilbert, no address, for assault and burglary. Rondeaux was also booked on a criminal mischief complaint.

Man with hunting rifle

Police say a man argued with a woman at a residence in Butte, then walked about the place with a hunting rifle in front of her and two children.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Kelly M. Sexton of Butte in the early morning hours of July 25. The woman said Sexton walked around with the rifle and said nobody was leaving alive. Nobody was physically injured.

Sexton was booked on three felony complaints of assault with a weapon and is also accused of intimidation and destruction of a communications device. He was still in jail Wednesday.

Waving a bottle

A woman living in Silver Bow Homes says 21-year-old Brandon A. Parrett of Butte came at her waving a bottle over his head late Tuesday night. Police responded and arrested Parrett for partner-family member assault by causing reasonable apprehension of bodily injury.

Didn't stay out of it

Police arrested a Butte man early Wednesday morning following a dispute outside of Jersey’s Sports Bar and Casino on Harrison Avenue.

They say 39-year-old Derick A. Shields reportedly got in the middle of an argument between two women around 2:20 a.m. and punched one of them. He’s also accused of damaging a door in the bar.

He was booked on misdemeanor complaints of assault and criminal mischief.