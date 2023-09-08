Suspicious truck

Stacey L. Davis-Gilbert, 38, of Hayden, Idaho was arrested Wednesday for burglary, theft, and violation of release conditions.

According to the police report, officers responded to an area near the East Ridge to investigate a suspicious truck, which had been reported stolen.

Inside was the Idaho woman, along with some items reported stolen from a storage shed.

MHP arrest

Cody J. Dodd, 30, of Butte was arrested early Friday by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper for resisting arrest, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, and contempt.

Sound asleep

On Thursday, Austin J. Campbell, 32, of Butte was found sleeping in a vehicle belonging to Silver Bow Developmental Disabilities Council.

Campbell was arrested for criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Deemed an absconder

Police got a call Thursday about a suspicious car parked on the south side of Ramada by Wyndham, 2100 Cornell Ave.

Inside was Quentin A. Wilson, 25, of Butte, who was reported as an absconder from Adult Probation & Parole. He was arrested at the scene.

Outstanding warrant

Bonita H. Hoyer, 59, of Butte was jailed Wednesday on an outstanding warrant.

Trailer break-in

A trailer in the 3800 block of South Wyoming Street was broken into. Taken were three chainsaws, a roofing nail gun, a laser level, and Makita power tools.