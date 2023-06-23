Suspicious people

Just after midnight Friday, officers were called to the Bliss Casino, 1375 Harrison Ave., to investigate three suspicious people at the establishment.

One of suspicious patrons was Cory S. Parke, 37, of Butte, who tried to walk away from an officer who was attempting to ask him questions. Turns out Parke had two warrants out for his arrest and was also jailed for obstructing a peace officer.

Assault with a weapon

A call came in at 2:40 p.m. Thursday about an unwanted person in the 1300 block of Harrison Avenue.

It is alleged that Jonathan S. Knepshield, 31, no address, had threatened to kill a man and burn his house down and prior to that incident, reportedly pulled a knife on a bus drive and others.

He was arrested for assault with a weapon.

Outstanding warrants

Officers went to the home of Shawn C. Daley, 55, of Butte to arrest him on two outstanding warrants out of Powell County.

He was taken into custody without incident.