Seventh DUI

A Butte man was jailed last Friday for his seventh offense of driving under the influence. Darrell M. Shields, 57, was also jailed for driving without liability insurance (10th offense) and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (14th offense).

At about 7:30 p.m., Shields was reportedly driving south on Harrison Avenue at a high rate of speed, going 57 in a 35 mph speed zone. An officer pulled him over and took him into custody.

Early morning

Justin M. Edwards, 35, no address listed was arrested last Friday at around 1 a.m. for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, failure to carry proof of insurance, and an additional outstanding warrant

Assault arrest

Braeton E. Peppers, 20, of Butte was arrested Saturday in the 600 block of South Jackson Street for allegedly hitting an adult woman.

Besides being arrested for partner or family member assault, he was also jailed for possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21.

Six knives

At around 9:30 p.m., a woman living in the 2000 block of Gaylord reported having a verbal argument with Dallas J. Lee, 44, of Butte, who then allegedly slashed a tire.

Officers found Lee in the area, who was asked if he had any knives. Lee allegedly replied no, but then took off running. When an officer caught up to him, Lee reportedly punched the officer in the face.

Lee, who had six knives in his possession, was arrested for assault, obstructing a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer.

Jail fight

On Monday, two inmates, Brieya B. Gilbert, 23, no address listed, and Chantel M. Cottrell, 42, of Butte, were involved in a fight in the women’s wing at the Butte Detention Center.

More reports

—A man reported to police that a teen driving a dirt bike deliberately kicked the side of his car, causing some paint damage.

—Last weekend, fireworks were reportedly launched on East Broadway Street.

—A woman living in the 1100 block of South Arizona Street claimed that some construction workers trampled her raspberry bushes.

—A woman called to report that someone scratched the driver’s side panel of her car.

—An unidentified man stole a bottle of perfume from Heavenly Occasions, 47 W. Park St.

—Someone damaged the back windshield of a man’s Subaru and then left the area.