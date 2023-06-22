Reported assault

It is alleged that Jonathan R. Koontz, 41, of Butte assaulted a woman early Wednesday morning at the Silver Bow Homes.

The woman reported to police that she was kicked by Koontz, who was jailed for partner or family member assault (second offense).

Criminal warrant

On Tuesday, Krystal M. Alger, 42, of Butte was booked into the jail on a warrant for criminal distribution of dangerous drugs.

Several offenses

Jeremy Wade, 43, of Shawano, Wisconsin was jailed Tuesday for failure to carry proof of insurance, operating a vehicle with expired registration, seatbelt violation, outside agency warrant, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Sisters fighting

It was reported Tuesday that a juvenile was assaulted by her juvenile sister in the 2300 block of Massachusetts.