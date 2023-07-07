Refused to leave

Todd P. Schiffman, 60, of Hamilton was at the Copper King Hotel Wednesday and was reportedly bothering people. He was asked to leave several times but refused.

When officers arrived, Schiffman allegedly continued to act belligerent, took off his shoes, and told the police to turn off their vehicle ignitions. Officers gave him a chance, but he still would not leave and then fought back as he was being taken into custody.

He was jailed for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He also had two outstanding warrants.

Morning disturbance

At around 9 a.m. Wednesday, police were called about a disturbance between a man and a woman on Quartz and Clark streets.

Brandon J. Aker, 42, of Butte ended up being arrested on two counts of partner or family member assault and parole violation.

Outstanding warrants

Two Butte residents were arrested Thursday with outstanding warrants. They are Trevor A. Handy, 27, and Janet D. White, 56.

In addition, Benjamin P. Johnson, 41, of Butte was at a pawn shop Wednesday when officers stopped to question him. Johnson had two outstanding warrants out of South Dakota for parole violations and was taken to jail.

Pipe damaged

Someone entered a residence in the 600 block of Idaho Street and damaged the water pipe in the basement.

Not returned

A woman called to report that she had loaned her Yamaha 250 motorcycle to a man and he has yet to return it.