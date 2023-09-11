Refused to leave

On Sunday, Mervin L. Whirlwind, 42, of Lame Deer had been asked to leave a few Butte establishments, including the Butte Rescue Mission. Each time, he complied after police arrived.

Early Monday morning, he was asked several times to leave the Thriftway, 901 E. Front St., but refused. When officers arrived, Whirlwind told them he wanted to go to jail, so he was taken into custody for criminal trespass to property.

Criminal contempt

Early Monday morning, an officer saw Brett S. Berry, 44, of Butte riding a bicycle near the Silver Bow Homes. The officer yelled at Berry to stop, but he kept going. He was finally apprehended and jailed on a criminal contempt warrant.

Officers out on patrol Sunday ran into Tonya S. Ross, 43, of Butte, who had a $1,000 warrant out for her arrest for criminal contempt. She was taken into custody.

Spit at officers

Police arrived in the 1000 block of Arizona Street on Sunday to investigate a disturbance to find April R. Fotsch, 27, of Butte, who had a criminal contempt warrant out for arrest, near the residence.

Fotsch reportedly kicked the windows of the patrol car and spit at some officers at the jail. She was also jailed for resisting arrest and assault with bodily fluid.

Broken mirror

Brieya B. Gilbert, 23, of Butte was allegedly involved in a Sunday disturbance with a man and woman in the 600 block of West Granite Street. During the disturbance, she reportedly broke a mirror.

Gilbert was arrested for criminal mischief and two counts of partner or family member assault.

Fentanyl, syringes found

On Friday, Butte police assisted Adult Probation & Parole in the arrest of Taija R. Collier, 36, of Butte

Collier was arrested in the parking lot of Silver Bow Homes. She allegedly had in her possession suspected fentanyl, tin foil and syringes.

She was jailed for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

More reports

A rock was thrown through a window of a residence in the 600 block of South Montana Street.

While parked at Walmart, the back window of a 2002 Chrysler Sebring was damaged.

A man reported that while he was sitting in his car at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., a man came up to his window and accused him of talking to his girlfriend. He then allegedly punched him in the mouth.

A man reported that a person he thought was a friend had not yet returned his 2001 four-door Lexus.