Pair jailedEarly Friday morning, an officer was out on patrol and noticed a white Honda Accord parked in a field south of West Elementary School.

As the officer approached the car and Samuel S. Landon, 46, no address listed, and Brittni J. Much, 32, of Butte both exited the vehicle and took off running.

Much didn’t get too far before getting arrested. Landon was found hiding in a field, where he was handcuffed.

Syringes were found in the vehicle, along with some prescription medication and a digital scale. A syringe with dark liquid was reportedly also found, along with some suspected methamphetamine.

Landon was jailed for obstructing a peace officer, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and parole violation. He also had additional outstanding warrants.

Much was jailed for obstructing a peace officer, eluding police, speeding, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, parole violation, and criminal contempt. She also had additional outstanding warrants.

Sound asleepSean R. Waldron, 31, of Butte was arrested early Thursday on two outstanding warrants out of Butte District Court for violating conditions of release and criminal contempt.

Officers responded to a call about a man sleeping in his truck near Perkins, which is where Waldron was taken into custody.

Struck in faceA woman reported to police that Joshua C. Griffin, 36, of Butte had struck her in the face and took her phone.

He was arrested early Thursday at a home on Silver Bow Boulevard for partner or family member assault and destruction or tampering with a communication device

In custodyIan Blaylock, 46, of Bozeman was booked into the jail Wednesday on a parole violation and an outstanding warrant.

Tires slashedA 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser parked in the 1300 block of Schley had the back windshield busted out and its tires slashed.