Being obnoxious

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, David L. Sandoval, 25, of Butte was reportedly being obnoxious and using obscene language at Cinz Bar, 301 E. Mercury St. So much so, he was asked to leave, which is when he allegedly attempted to assault another person.

Officers arrived and arrested Sandoval for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Welfare check

A call came in at around 11:30 p.m. Monday requesting a welfare check on a woman living in the 200 block of East Second Street.

When officers arrived, the woman said Stephen J. Scott II, 37, of Butte had pushed her, knocked the phone out of her hand, and then threatened her.

Scott was arrested for partner or family member assault (second offense).

Asked to leave

At the Rosalie Manor on Monday, management asked William G. Hawk, 59, of Butte to leave the premises. When police arrived, he was handed an exclusion notice and an officer walked him off the property.

A short time later, Hawk was back in the parking lot and when officers went to arrest him, he took off running but was soon apprehended. He was jailed for escape, resisting arrest and criminal trespass to property.

Outstanding warrant

On Monday, an officer was out on patrol and came upon Diana M. Karnes, 40, of Butte, who was pushing a 4-wheeler on Second Street.

Karnes had a $15,000 Lewis & Clark County warrant out for her arrest and was taken into custody.

More reports

—An iPad was stolen from a business in the 500 block of South Arizona Street.

—The interior walls of the tunnel near the trestle on Roosevelt Drive was spray painted.