Men behaving badly

Stacy A. Gangewer, 52, of Butte was lying in the middle of East Second Street late Tuesday afternoon near Koprivica Park and reportedly yelling profanities. When officers arrived, a neighbor reported that Gangewer had previously been in his yard, doing basically the same thing. As he was being arrested, he again allegedly threw himself on the ground, while also attempting to lunge at officers and spit at them. Because of his unruly behavior, he had to be put in a restraint chair at the jail, which reportedly didn’t stop him from kicking a detention officer’s head and kicking him in the left leg, too. He was eventually jailed for resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer causing bodily injury.

Also on Tuesday, that same detention officer was injured by another inmate. Alex S. Hemphill, 25, of Butte, who has been in jail since May 14, reportedly got upset after a phone call he took in the visiting area and when officers tried to calm him down, he kicked the detention officer and bit another’s thumb, all while being handcuffed and in leg irons. He was returned to the jail on charges of assault and assault on a peace officer causing bodily injury.

Man with a gun

A call came into the detention center Tuesday about an ongoing disturbance between a man and woman at the Silver Bow Homes. The man was believed to be armed.

Officers responded to the apartment complex and knocked on the apartment door. A woman answered, whispering the man had a gun and was making threats. The officers could see the man, identified as Kelly M. Sexton, 29, of Butte, standing inside with a rifle slung on his shoulder.

Sexton was asked to put down the gun and step outside. He complied. Once outside, he was arrested for allegedly tampering with a communication device, partner or family member assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, and intimidation

Alley fight

On Monday, Dennis A. White, 51, of Butte got into a fight in the alley behind the Town Pump at 531 S. Montana St.

When officers arrived and learned of White’s identity, he was arrested on warrants for partner or family member assault, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer.

Not wanted

Genevieve N. Sam, 31, of Butte went to an apartment at Silver Bow Homes Monday, where she was told she was not wanted.

Sam refused to leave and did some damage before officers arrived to arrest her on charges of partner or family member assault, resisting arrest, and pecuniary loss of less than $1,500.

Several counts

Anthony R. Magallon, 31, of Butte was arrested Tuesday by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper on charges of use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture, criminal possession of drugs with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.