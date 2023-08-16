High rate of speed

Just after midnight Wednesday, an officer out on patrol on South Colorado Street witnessed a driver of a reportedly stolen white GMC Envoy run a stop sign at the intersection of Iron and Colorado streets. The driver then pulled out in front of the officer, who had to put on his brakes.

Shortly thereafter, Lonnie J. Boyd, 58, of Butte took off at a high rate of speed through Main Street and then Front and Utah streets, where he reportedly nearly struck some vehicles. Boyd then ran a red light as he turned onto Front Street and not long after, crashed just before entering Harrison Avenue.

Boyd, who allegedly had syringes and homemade pipes in the vehicle, was medically cleared at the local hospital and then jailed for theft, obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving, negligent endangerment, stop sign violation, and fleeing from police. He also had a $30,000 probation violation warrant out for his arrest.

Motorhome investigation

On Tuesday, officers were in the 1000 block of South Colorado Street investigating a motorhome parked in the area that wasn’t supposed to be there.

Inside was Dale M. Hjelt, 32, of Butte, who had warrants out for his arrest for burglary and probation violation. He was taken to jail.

Arrest warrant

Also arrested Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Colorado Street was Shawn M. Durham, 46, of Butte.

Durham had a $25,000 warrant out for his arrest.

Second offense

Police were called Tuesday to the 2000 block of Porter Avenue to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman.

Kevin R. Baughman, 48, of Butte had left the residence before officers arrived. According to the woman, Baughman, who did not have permission to enter the home, allegedly stuck his foot in the front door to prevent it from closing.

He was found nearby sitting in his truck and was arrested for partner or family member assault (second offense) and criminal trespass to property.

Parole violation

Timothy E. Spencer, 43, of Butte was picked up Monday and jailed on a parole violation warrant.