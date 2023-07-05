Gun fired

Someone living in the 3900 block of Hancock Street reported around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday that there was a man with a gun in the area.

That man turned out to be Lonnie Green, 53, of Montgomery, Texas, who reportedly walked out of a house, entered the backyard with his pistol, and allegedly shot into the ground possibly six times.

He was arrested for the misdemeanor offense of firing a firearm within the city limits.

Drugs found

At around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Darren T. Hayes, 32, no address listed and Jenna D. Swain, 31, of Kalispell were arrested when both were sighted in the back yard of a residence in the 1000 block of West Mercury Street.

Hayes and Swain both had outstanding warrants out for their arrest and at the jail, suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin were found in their possession.

They were also jailed for criminal possession of drugs with intent to distribute, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing a peace officer.

Burglary warrant

A burglary warrant was issued for Ricky A. Soto, 34, of Anaconda. He was apprehended Monday and taken to jail.

Courtroom ruckus

On Monday, Jackie Cornelison, 53, of Butte was causing a bit of a ruckus in Butte Justice Court and was reportedly throwing things around inside the courtroom.

He was arrested on a $1,000 warrant for criminal contempt.

Motorcycle stolen

A 2022 EX50 motorcycle was stolen from the 800 block of Caledonia Street.