Fighting patrons

At around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the Cinz Bar, 301 E. Mercury St., to investigate a disturbance.

Darin T. Rheam, 56, of Butte was allegedly trying to fight other bar patrons and yelling profanities. He reportedly continued his tirade when the cops arrived and was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Arrest warrants

Jeremiah A. Henson, 31 of Great Falls was arrested Monday on warrants for aggravated assault and criminal trespass to property.

Out on patrol

While out on patrol early Wednesday, an officer saw Austin J. Campbell, 32, of Butte standing at the Florence Coffee, 819 S. Montana St. The business was closed so the officer asked Campbell what he was doing and Campbell told the cop he was getting out of the rain, but it wasn’t raining.

Next to Campbell was his laundry basket and atop, reportedly, was a piece of tin foil with burnt residue, along with a syringe. He was arrested for criminal possession of drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. At the jail, suspected methamphetamine was found in his possession.

Pounding on windows

Dara R. Povrzenich, 40, of Butte was reportedly causing a few disturbances on Monday, by pounding on windows and making loud and unusual noises. Later in the day, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Povrzenich was arrested early Monday evening on that warrant. She was also jailed for criminal possession of dangerous drugs, as prescription medicine that was not hers was found in her possession.

Threatening people

Just before noon Tuesday, police were called to the 1500 block of Harrison Avenue where Scott D. Hockaday, 46, of Butte was reportedly threatening several people.

When officers arrived, he was seen tossing something behind a trash can, which turned out to be three syringes. He then allegedly began threatening the police, too. He was jailed for assault and violation of release conditions.

School damaged

The old Blaine School in Walkerville had 17 windows broken and the door kicked in. Damage was estimated to be $5,800, and the case is under investigation.

Shoving match

Two men were shoving each other in the parking lot at Safeway, 301 W. Front St., but when an officer arrived, they decided to calm down.

Damaged fences

A fence was toppled over in the 2000 block of Sampson Street and it appears a vehicle hit another resident’s fence on Carousel Way.

Truck stolen

A 2015 Chevy Silverado flatbed truck was stolen from a Melrose ranch.

Bikes taken

Two mountain bikes were reported stolen from the KOA campground.