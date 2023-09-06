Early-morning arrest

At 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, an officer pulled over a pickup near the intersection of Utah and Aluminum.

Inside was Skylore L. Hallock, 28, of Butte, who was on probation. He was also found to be in possession of burglary tools, and was also jailed for unlawful possession of a firearm (pistol), criminal possession of drug paraphernalia (a syringe) and probation violation.

Contact despite order

Sometime around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Brady S. Tippett, 29, of Butte, is accused of going to a woman’s home in the 4800 block of Harrison Avenue, walked into the house and then broke a picture frame.

Tippett had been ordered not to contact this woman. He was jailed for burglary and violation of a protection order.

DUI charges

Early Tuesday, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Scott J. Holbrook, 44, of Butte for driving under the influence (second offense). He was taken to the Butte jail.

Sheena J. Bauslaugh, 39, of Butte was arrested by the MHP early Wednesday for DUI (second offense).

Disturbance injuries



Police were called to a disturbance early Tuesday at a home in the 3100 block of State Street. Lexis L. Gomez, 33, and Joshua A. Gomez, 42, both of Butte, were both inside the home, injured, arrested and jailed for partner or family member assault.

Sunday arrest

Joshua M. Ott, 32, of Butte was booked into the Butte jail at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

A MHP trooper cited Ott for fleeing from police, driving under the influence, partner or family member assault (two offenses), criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, parole violation, theft, assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment and criminal mischief.

Unwanted man

A call came in early Wednesday about an unwanted man at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St. Turns out it was Breezy R. Kittson, 40, of Butte, who had a no-bond warrant out for his arrest issued by Adult Probation & Parole. He was taken to jail.

Throwing items

Cynthia K. Kester, 50, of Butte was arrested Tuesday for partner or family member assault.

Police arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of Florida Ave., where Kester allegedly threw some items at another woman in the kitchen.

More reports

Some asphalt equipment was stolen from a truck parked at the Super 8 Motel.

A red 1994 Honda 750 motorcycle was stolen from the 1300 block of North Jackson Street.

A 1999 red Dodge pickup was stolen from the 200 block of South Montana Street.

A 1987 black Harley Davidson motorcycle was stolen while it was parked in the 900 block of South Main Street.