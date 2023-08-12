DUI warrant

Brandi L. Jensen, 41, of Anaconda was arrested on a few warrants early Friday.

The warrants were for driving under the influence (first offense), criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, and probation violation.

Motorhome theft

A motorhome had been reported stolen out of Jefferson County and was found Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Colorado Street.

Inside was Jeff M. White, 31, of Butte, who was arrested for a theft exceeding $1,500.

Taken into custody

While out on patrol Thursday, an officer recognized Zachariah L. Cutsinger, 37, of Anaconda as he was driving a silver Dodge Durango.

The officer knew he had two outstanding warrants out for his arrest and she stopped him on Arizona Street. He was taken into custody without incident.

Probation violation

Charles A. Slaughter Jr., 43, of Twin Bridges was arrested Thursday for probation violation.

Suspected meth

On Thursday, Cody J. Dodd, 30, now of Helena, and Rachel D. Jackson, 26, of Butte were both found sleeping in a car in the 1500 block of West Granite Street.

When an officer approached, a baggie of suspected methamphetamine was on the front dash. The two people were arrested for criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Taken into custody

Officers arrived Thursday at the office of Adult Probation & Parole to take into custody Robert L. Reich, 37, of Butte, who was jailed for revocation of sentence.

Routine stop

During a routine traffic stop Thursday on the 1000 block of South Wyoming Street, an officer arrested Robert J. Campbell, 46, of Butte on a warrant for violating a protective order (second offense).

Criminal contempt

Arrested on Nevada Street Thursday, Heidi A. Schwab, 34, of Butte was jailed on a no-bond criminal contempt warrant.

Criminal distribution

Crystal M. Ellenburg, 50, of Billings was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for criminal distribution of dangerous drugs.