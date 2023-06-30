Arrested for drugs

Just after 3 a.m. Friday, officers were out on patrol near the intersection of Wyoming and Iron streets when they noticed a vehicle near a dumpster.

Three individuals were inside the dumpster, including Dustin F. Henry-Walker, 40, no address listed, who had suspected methamphetamine in his possession, along with a burnt straw and burned tin foil.

He was jailed for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amherst disturbance

Early Friday, officers were called to the 2900 block of Amherst Avenue to investigate a disturbance.

When they arrived they could hear screaming coming from inside the residence. When the officers entered the home, a woman had red marks on her neck and hand, and Matthew J. Norton, 41, of Butte was arrested for partner or family member assault (first offense).

Taken into custody

On Thursday, an allegedly intoxicated Gary Standingchief, 38, of Walkerville arrived at the police station to report he had been involved in an earlier incident but was too intoxicated to further explain.

Turns out he had a warrant out for his arrest and was taken into custody.

Dumpster diving

At around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, an officer witnessed Trinda L. Atcheson, 31, of Butte rummaging through the dumpster at BSW, 2310 Cobban St.

Atcheson had several outstanding warrants out for her arrest out of Lewis & Clark County. She also was jailed for criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Angry man

Philip M. Arnold, 43, of Butte was arrested at around 5 p.m. Thursday for criminal mischief.

Arnold, who reportedly broke a window at Silver Bow Homes, told police he did it out of anger.

Officer threatened

Residents at Silver Bow Homes called Wednesday night to report a man was walking around the apartment complex with an ax.

When officers arrived, the suspect, Anthony L. Curtiss, 39, of Butte did not have an ax but when told by police to stop, he took off and jumped off a high fence, injuring his left foot.

While being arrested, he reportedly told one officer he was going to kill him and his family.

After being treated for his injured foot, he was jailed for making threats to a police officer, disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer.

Further reports

A camp trailer was stolen while parked in the 1700 block of Adams Avenue.

A man reported that his truck was shot with a BB gun while parked on West Park Street.

A woman in a GMC Yukon was driving northbound on Montana Street and as she stopped at a red light, a man on a motorcycle reportedly pulled up and punched her driver’s side mirror, knocking it off.

A 2007 blue Ford F-250 pickup was stolen from Burning Tree Lane.

A person living in the 2900 block of Bartlett Street called to complain about the fireworks in the neighborhood.

A man called to report that someone shot a gun outside his home in the 500 block of West Mercury Street. No suspect was found, but an officer found a spent 9mm casing and the case is under investigation.