Early Monday DUI

Michael J. Palmer, 38, of Butte reportedly ran a red light early Monday at the intersection of Front and Montana streets.

When an officer pulled him over, Palmer appeared to be intoxicated. He was arrested for driving under the influence and red traffic signal violation.

Not in the mood

Just after 1:30 a.m. Monday, Montana M. Knapp, 31, of Butte was asked to leave Maloney’s Bar and was escorted from the building.

Once outside the premises, officers told the woman three times that she needed to leave the area. She refused each and every time and was then arrested for disorderly conduct.

Contempt warrants

On Sunday, Cody J. Dodd, 30, of Butte was found at the Ramada by Wyndham, 2100 Cornell Ave., where he was arrested on three outstanding contempt warrants.

Taken to jail

At around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Cody S. Astlund, 35, of Post Falls, Idaho was asleep in his vehicle at a business in the 3700 block of Harrison Avenue.

Turns out Astlund had an out-of-state warrant out for his arrest, along with an in-state warrant and local warrant. He was taken to jail.

Hiding under porch

Also on Friday, James F. Edden, 58, of Whitehall tried to enter a garage in the 1900 block of South Idaho Street. Unfortunately for Edden, a neighbor witnessef the event and called the cops.

When officers arrived, Edden was hiding under the porch, but was quickly located. He was taken into custody for criminal trespass to property and obstructing a peace officer.

Assault with weapon

Austin N. Gregg, 34, of Martin City was arrested Friday on a warrant for assault with a weapon.

Kicked in

A door of a residence was kicked in this weekend in the 1000 block of West Silver Street.