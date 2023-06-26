Caught on camera

Officers were out on patrol at around 6 p.m. Sunday, looking for Butte Pre-Release walkaway, 26-year-old Donald L. Gomez.

Gomez was found screaming while walking through Koprivica Park. When he spotted the police, he took off running, but was soon placed in custody.

About two hours later, a couple living in the 1000 block of South Dakota came home to find their garage had been broken into earlier in the day and their cars rummaged through. Surveillance cameras showed a man leaving their backyard with eight beers he had reportedly taken from a refrigerator that was in the garage.

While viewing the video, an officer was able to identify the alleged thief as Gomez, who is now also in jail for burglary, criminal trespass to vehicles, and two counts of theft.

Saturday DUI

At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer witnessed a car traveling at a high rate of speed in the 100 block of East Front Street. The driver, Taylor J. Wright, 31, of Butte, allegedly spud sideways, then traveled north over a curb. He then reportedly hit a small retaining wall, but continued northbound on Arizona Street.

The officer located the vehicle, which had three flat tires, and Wright was seen attempting to flee from the area.

He was arrested or driving under the influence (fourth offense), criminal endangerment and reckless driving.

Additional reports

— Some cattle got onto someone else’s property on Buxton Road and were found grazing. The owner was told to retrieve the livestock.

— It is believed transients had broken into home currently under renovation in the 1500 block of Schley Avenue and damaged it.

— A building that is being renovated on Greenwood Avenue was broken into. One of the building’s front windows was broken, along with two fire alarms. The alleged culprits also left empty alcohol containers.

— Stolen from the 100 block of West Aluminum street was a 1989 Pontiac Grand Prix.

— Two vehicles parked in the 3500 block of Whiteway Boulevard had scratch marks on both the driver’s side and the passenger’s side.