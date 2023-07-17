Uptown ‘explosion’

If you live in Uptown Butte and were still up and about around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, watching a bit of television or sitting outside enjoying the breeze, you probably heard a loud explosion and may have wondered, “What the heck was that?”

That same question would be asked about a half hour later when another explosion occurred.

Turns out, both times, a person or persons put some heavy-duty fireworks in traffic cones near the Acoma Lounge, 60 E. Broadway St., and then ignited them.

The traffic cones, belonging to the Montana Folk Festival, were damaged. The case is under investigation.

Third offense alleged

Early Sunday morning, Christine Stephens, 25, of Butte allegedly struck a parked car in the 2800 block of Silver Bow Boulevard.

She has been charged with driving under the influence (third offense).

Off to jail

Officers arrived in the 300 block of West Daly Street Saturday to investigate a disturbance.

In the area was Charles D. Howard, 36, of Butte, who had a warrant out for his arrest for violation of a protective order. He was taken to jail.

Out on patrol

Police were patrolling the 2200 block of Oregon Avenue at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday when they came upon Micheal Willis Jr., 26, of Butte.

Willis, who had a pipe in his possession, had warrants out for his arrest and was taken into custody.

Warrant issued

On Friday, William R. Pentland, 52, of Butte was found at the Ramada by Wyndham, 2100 Cornell Ave.

Adult Probation & Parole had issued a no-bond warrant out for his arrest, and he was taken to jail.

Stolen items

A man parked his bike and went into the Dollar Tree, 1303 Harrison Ave., to shop. When finished shopping, he left the store and found his bike was gone.

A laundry cart was stolen from Front Street Laundry, 1000 E. Front St.

A 1999 silver Isuzu Trooper was taken from the 1400 block of Warren Avenue.