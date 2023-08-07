Assault arrest

Michael M. O’Dell, 19, of Butte was arrested early Monday morning near the intersection of Montana and Galena streets in connection with partner or family member assault.

Sunday DUI

Jarrud R. Nadeau, 47, of Butte was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence.

Arrested on warrants

At around 3 a.m. Saturday, two people were stopped near the intersection of Iron and Wyoming streets. One of the persons questioned was Cody J. Dodd, 30, of Butte.

Turns out Dodd had four warrants out for his arrest for alleged violation of release conditions and was taken into custody without incident.

Disturbance leads to arrest



At 3:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a disturbance near the intersection of Placer and Second streets and questioned Kayla C. Hoffman, 31, of Butte.

Hoffman had several warrants out for her arrest and was taken to jail.

Out of gas

A call came in about 5:30 a.m. Friday regarding a man asleep in his car near the intersection of Broadway and Crystal streets.

Frank J. Pongratz III, 34, of Lolo told officers he had run out of gas. During the investigation, officers learned Pongratz had active warrants out for his arrest for theft, criminal contempt, driving a vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, expired registration, and no vehicle insurance.

Asked to leave

Starlin R. Raasakka, 21, of Butte. was at a place of residence in the 200 block of South Washington Street and was asked by the residents to leave, which she allegedly refused.

When police arrived, they learned she had a $10,000 warrant out for her arrest and took her to jail.

Assaulting officer

Skyler J. Reinke, 27, of Billings was taken into custody Thursday on a warrant alleging assaulting a peace officer, causing bodily injury.

Other reports

Someone spray-painted the east wall of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

An apartment in the 100 block of North Idaho Street was broken into. Nothing was taken but alcohol containers were found.

A woman was allegedly kicking a door at the Lincoln Apartments, 207 W. Park St., but when officers arrived, she had left the scene.

A car parked in the 2100 block of Gaylord Street was broken into. Nothing was missing but the dashboard was damaged.