Asked to leave

On Friday, Kasmir R. Spilis, 31, of Butte reportedly was making a nuisance of himself at the Butte Plaza Mall and was asked to leave. He did, but returned Friday, reporting that he was the owner of the mall and the owner of the south branch of the Butte Public Library, too.

The librarian at that branch asked Spilis to leave, but he allegedly ripped the librarian’s shirt and threw a book at him.

Officers arrived, and Spilis was jailed for reasonable apprehension of serious bodily injury with a weapon.

Broken window

Officers responded Friday to an apartment on North Main Street where a man wielding a coffee pot had just broken out a window, along with a couch cushion and was yelling at neighbors.

Robert W. Watt, 65, of Butte said his doorknob was missing, and he was locked inside. When officers tried to assist him, he began throwing things at them, too, and was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Resisting arrest

Also on Friday, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Corey Dodd, 44, of Butte in connection with resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Dodd also had two MHP warrants out for his arrest.

Wants a truck

It is alleged that Colton R. Hardin, 35, of Butte is accused of harassing employees at three different Harrison Avenue auto dealerships Thursday.

Apparently, Hardin believed he was owed a truck and was bothering workers at all three establishments. When officers arrived at his last stop, the Toyota dealership, Hardin had already left the area.

He was found in the backyard of a residence on South Main Street and arrested in connection with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and parole violation.

Disorderly man

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Jesse J. Becker, 20, no hometown listed, was reportedly causing a disturbance in an alley on Park Street. He is also accused of punching a female in the arm.

He was arrested for disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer, assault, and possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21.

Stolen vehicle

After evading police for a while on Sunday Ryan M. Burton, 27, of Butte was eventually arrested in connection with driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Police also reportedly found some missing tools inside the vehicle.

Alias doesn't work

Jason M. Collett, 35, of Butte was arrested Sunday afternoon at the Thriftway on the corner of Front and Utah. When stopped, Collett allegedly gave a fictitious name but when another officer arrived, he knew for certain it was a false name.

Collett had three Montana Highway Department warrants out for his arrest and was also jailed for obstructing a peace officer, no liability insurance (third offense), driving a commercial motor vehicle with a revoked or suspended commercial driver's license, and no license plates.