Aggravated assault

At 1:15 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Galena Street to investigate a disturbance.

Luis F. Rodriguez Herrera, 23, of Butte, allegedly entered a residence uninvited twice and was asked to leave. The second time, police reported, he grabbed a woman by the throat and slammed her to the floor.

Officers found Herrera in the area. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and burglary.

Hammer used

Police arrived at the Napton Apartments at around 8:45 p.m. Thursday to check on reports of a man wielding a weapon was damaging an apartment.

Adam M. Hoyt, 26, of Butte allegedly took a hammer to the residence and when officers entered the apartment, he reportedly wanted to fight them.

He was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, obstructing a peace officer, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and pecuniary loss of less than $1,500.

Taken into custody

Debra A. Miller, 40, of Columbia Falls was taken into custody Thursday on several warrants, including charged of driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense), seatbelt violation, failure to carry proof of insurance, failure to drive to right of roadway and probation violation.

Criminal contempt

Schelby Sheets, 25, of Butte was booked into the jail Wednesday on a charge of criminal contempt out of Butte District Court.