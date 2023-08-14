On June 26, 2012, a father and son were out hiking when they came across a plastic bag on the Moulton Reservoir Road. Inside were a pair of human legs, with pants, socks and boots intact.

The gruesome discovery left so many unanswered questions, particularly who was the victim and were there any other body parts found nearby?

More than 11 years later, no other remains of the individual have ever been located but the man’s identity has been solved.

The victim, Michael Wayne Canada, was 46 at the time of his death, and believed to be somewhat of a drifter. When he was murdered, he was wearing jeans and Red Wing hiking boots.

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester made the announcement in a media release late Monday afternoon.

During the initial investigation, Butte police detectives determined that the victim was a white male and more than likely was killed at another location and his legs brought to the Moulton Reservoir Road site.

Nine months later, all information about the case was turned over to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

“Despite extensive efforts from investigators, the man’s identity remained a mystery,” said Sheriff Lester.

According to the Butte sheriff, his department partnered with the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to assist in the identification of the man. Together, the agencies decided to attempt forensic genetic genealogy to generate new leads in an otherwise cold case.

While no identification had been made, an autopsy performed by Dr. Willy Kemp, a state pathologist, concluded that the victim must have been seriously injured at one time because he had a metal rod in one of his legs.

At some point, forensic evidence was sent to Othram’s Laboratory in The Woodlands, Texas, where a comprehensive DNA profile was built.

“Working collaboratively, the law enforcement agencies reached out to possible relatives of the unknown man and slowly pieced together the man's probable identity,” said Sheriff Lester.

The breakthrough came after comparing a DNA sample from a close relative to Canada’s DNA.

“Additional reference DNA testing was completed by the Montana State Crime Lab,” explained Sheriff Lester, “and the man's identity was officially established by Montana State Forensic Science Division Pathologist Dr. Willy Kemp.”

Fast forward to August 2023, and local law enforcement officials have now learned that Canada, who was born Aug. 22, 1965, was never reported missing. He was 6’2”, weighed about 185 pounds, and had brown hair and blue eyes.

It was also verified that some years prior to his death he had, indeed, been involved in a serious motorcycle accident — hence the metal rod.

Canada had not contacted his family for at least two years prior to his death and may have briefly lived in the Mining City and worked at a Butte Safeway.

Sheriff Lester is asking the public for their assistance. If you recognize Canada, had any contact with him, or know someone who has, you are asked to call Agent Ryan Eamon with the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation at 406-444-3874 or the Butte Field Office at 406-691-7108 or Capt. Jeff Williams of the Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department at 406-497-1157 or Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Dispatch at 406-497-1120.