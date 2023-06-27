The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains found in remote area outside of Elk Park in Jefferson County.

The remains were discovered by recreationists late Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the cause and manner of death are under investigation with the assistance of the Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

Agencies assisting with the incident include Elkhorn Search and Rescue, Jefferson Valley Search and Rescue, True North Search Dogs, the Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff’s Office, the Helena Police Department, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, and officials with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.