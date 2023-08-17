A proposed budget before commissioners would establish a second misdemeanor probation officer in Butte-Silver Bow and tap $77,000 from local marijuana taxes to cover that person’s salary and benefits.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, says the move would provide better supervision of lower-level offenders, hold more of them accountable and relieve pressure on an always overcrowded jail.

Butte City Court Judge Jerome McCarthy and Justice Court Judges Jimm Kilmer and Ben Pezdark back the proposal. Their courts adjudicate misdemeanor criminal cases that don’t also include felony charges.

McCarthy says the county could expand community service options, help offenders tackle addiction and mental health problems, and provide rigorous supervision before more serious crimes are committed.

“If we can prevent things on the front end before they become a felony, then we’re accomplishing a number of things,” McCarthy said. “Number one, we’re reducing victims in the community. Number two, we’re addressing underlying issues so we can reduce recidivism.

“And the other thing is we’re coming up with forms of accountability that are alternatives to custody,” he said. “When you have a facility (jail) that is completely full, that’s not an alternative.”

Kilmer said many misdemeanor offenders don’t have money to pay fines and “putting them in a jail that is overpopulated now is not a great solution.” At the same time, he said, the county’s lone misdemeanor probation officer is spread too thin.

Kilmer said offenders can do cleanup work around town, shovel sidewalks for shut-ins and lots of other things, but they need supervision and someone to hold them accountable. Another probation officer would provide that.

“It’s on us to come up with a solution and I think this is a solution,” Kilmer said.

Voters in Butte-Silver Bow County approved measures last year that imposed a 3% local tax on recreational and medical marijuana sales. Commissioners put them on the primary election ballot at Gallagher’s request.

Gallagher said the taxes could offset at least some societal costs that come with legalized pot. He suggested the revenue be spent on things that address addiction, mental health and homelessness.

Those are often precursors to crime but Gallagher says consequences for misdemeanor offenses are limited by realities. Such offenses can include repeated thefts, shoplifting and vehicle break-ins.

“When we’re housing 140 people in the jail … judges can’t sentence them to jail and there’s no accountability,” Gallagher told commissioners during a recent discussion on the budget. “And we have people in the community that are complaining about our inability to sentence or give anybody any kind of penalty for petty crimes.”

With another probation officer, the county can expand community service duties and provide more supervision at the same time, he said.

The local marijuana taxes are generating about $82,000 in revenue each quarter, budget officials say, so one quarter would cover the $77,000 in annual wages and benefits for the proposed probation officer.

Gallagher says he hasn’t proposed uses for the rest of the money but hopes commissioners OK the new position in the pending county budget. The council is expected to finalize and approve a budget in the coming days.

McCarthy says judges in Butte-Silver Bow want to help solve problems, not just dish out punishments.

“Probation officers can do a number of different things because of the authority they have,” he said. “They can supervise. They can get them (offenders) to proper entities to address their issues. They can work with the sheriff’s office and detention.

“The concepts aren’t new but the one thing you have to have to really make those things work is you’ve got to have supervision.”