A 20-year-old Butte woman made her initial appearance in Judge Ben Pezdark’s justice court just after 1 p.m. Thursday, charged with the felony offenses of negligent homicide, failure to render aid in an accident involving death, and negligent endangerment.

Shania Rose O’Brien was also charged with the misdemeanor offense of negligent endangerment.

It is alleged that O’Brien was the hit-and-run driver of a late Monday night hit-and-run accident in the 1400 block of West Granite Street. Killed was Austin Nieves, 23, of Butte, who was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to St. James Healthcare. The hit-and-run also injured his 21-year-old brother, Connor Nieves.

Witnesses reportedly told police that a red Jeep, traveling west, hit the two men and then continued onto Park Street.

On Tuesday afternoon, O’Brien turned herself in to the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Center.

Negligent homicide carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, or a fine not to exceed $50,000, or both. The maximum sentence on the additional felony is a prison sentence of no less than one year or more than 10 years in prison, a fine not to exceed $50,000, or both. For negligent endangerment, the defendant could spend at least a year in the county jail, a fine not to exceed $1,000, or both.

Bond has been set at $200,000.