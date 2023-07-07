MISSOULA — A Butte woman appeared Thursday in Missoula before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto and pleaded not guilty to charges of making a false statement to an agency of the United States, health care fraud and theft of government money.
If convicted, Heather Marie Bugni, 34, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. She was released pending further proceedings.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General investigated the case.