A 20-year-old Butte woman accused in a fatal hit-and-run in Uptown Butte on the night of July 3 pleaded not guilty to felony charges Thursday.

Prosecutors charged Shania Rose O’Brien with vehicular homicide under the influence, or negligent homicide in the alternative, as well as criminal endangerment and failure to render aid in an accident involving death.

O’Brien appeared with her attorney, Palmer Hoovestal, on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges before District Judge Kurt Krueger. O’Brien is free on bond and Krueger set the next hearing for Sept. 21.

Vehicular homicide under the influence has a maximum 30-year prison term while negligent homicide has a 20-year maximum. The other charges are each punishable by up to 10 years.

According to charging documents, witnesses said O’Brien was drinking alcohol before and during a concert at the Original Mineyard that night and at a house party, and had “potentially smoked marijuana.”

Prosecutors say she then got behind the wheel of a Jeep with two female passengers and struck two men who were lighting fireworks on West Granite Street.

Austin Nieves, 23, was killed. His brother, 21-year-old Connor Nieves, landed on his back but got up immediately and chased the Jeep. He was later treated for minor injuries and released.

O’Brien drove the Jeep to a site near the Mining Museum, parked and she and the passengers left on foot, prosecutors say. O’Brien went to the police station at 1 p.m. the next day with her father and a public defender and was arrested.

She is free on $200,000 bond.