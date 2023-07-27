Wednesday arrest

Damian A. Talamantes, 46, of Butte was jailed Wednesday for partner or family member assault by causing reasonable apprehension of bodily injury.

According to the police report, Talamantes arrived home on Banks Street and started arguing with a woman. A teenager intervened and was allegedly shoved by Talamantes. Both were reportedly afraid for their safety.

Man with a gun

A call came into the detention center Tuesday about an ongoing disturbance between a man and woman at the Silver Bow Homes. The man was believed to be armed.

Officers responded to the apartment complex and knocked on the apartment door. A woman answered, whispering the man had a gun and was making threats. The officers could see the man, identified as Kelly M. Sexton, 29, of Butte, standing inside with a rifle slung on his shoulder.

Sexton was asked to put down the gun and step outside. He complied. Once outside, he was arrested for tampering with a communication device, partner or family member assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, and intimidation

Alley fight

On Monday, Dennis A. White, 51, of Butte got into a fight in the alley behind the Town Pump at 531 S. Montana St.

When officers arrived and learned of White’s identity, he was arrested on warrants for partner or family member assault, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer.

Not wanted

Genevieve N. Sam, 31, of Butte went to an apartment at Silver Bow Homes Monday, where she was told she was not wanted.

Sam refused to leave and did some damage before officers arrived to arrest her for partner or family member assault, resisting arrest, and pecuniary loss of less than $1,500.

Several counts

Anthony R. Magallon, 31, of Butte was arrested Tuesday by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper for use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture, criminal possession of drugs with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.