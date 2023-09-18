A Butte police officer has been charged with misdemeanor partner-family member assault for allegedly punching holes in a wall and yelling at a woman during a recent argument.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Donald Lewis Jr. also turned off power to the residence during the incident with his partner on Aug. 31. He was arrested and pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance the next day.

Charles McIntosh, a Butte attorney representing Lewis in the case, said Monday he had no comment.

Sheriff Ed Lester said Monday that Lewis is on unpaid administrative leave and after Butte officers arrested Lewis, Lester transferred the matter to the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation in the Montana Attorney General’s Office for investigation.

That is commonly done to eliminate any potential conflicts of interest when local police are accused of criminal wrongdoing in Montana.

Along those same lines, Butte City Court Judge Jerome McCarthy has asked a Justice Court judge in Anaconda to oversee the case and Mike Clague, a state prosecutor in Butte-Silver Bow County, wants the Montana AG’s office to prosecute the case.

Clague has asked Butte-Silver Bow commissioners to approve a resolution Wednesday night authorizing the move. If they do, the AG’s office would appoint a special deputy prosecutor to handle the case.

Lewis joined Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement in 2018, according to its Facebook page, and graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in 2019.

He is the second Butte officer in the past two years accused of partner-family member assault.

Benjamin Rauch, a Butte officer for 16 years, was accused of assaulting a female family member on Jan. 3, 2022. He was initially charged with felony strangulation of a family member but ultimately pleaded guilty to first offense misdemeanor assault.

A judge from an outside district oversaw the case and on Jan. 26, he gave Rauch a one-year deferred sentence and ordered 40 hours of counseling. Rauch had been suspended without pay for some time, and his employment with Butte Police ended Feb. 16.

“These incidents are a huge concern to me,” Lester said Monday. “When an incident involving an officer or other staff member occurs, we handle it in a thorough and professional manner. For criminal matters, we generally request assistance from the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and the Montana Attorney General’s Office. “

Clague filed the misdemeanor assault charge against Lewis on Sept. 1 in Butte City Court.

It says Lewis purposefully or knowingly caused a partner “reasonable apprehension of bodily injury by punching holes in the wall, turning off power to the residence and yelling at her during an argument.” It provides no other details.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a fine of at least $100 but no more than $1,000. A status hearing in the case is set for Dec. 6.

“Believe me, I don’t enjoy dealing with these incidents, but the mission of this department has to come first, and our citizens have to know that our officers are conducting themselves appropriately,” Lester said.