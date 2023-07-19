Fled on foot

Officers were dispatched Thursday to the 600 block of Travonia Street to investigate a call about a suspicious person in the area.

Christopher L. Etheridge, 39, of Butte, who had an active $10,000 warrant out for his arrest out of Butte Justice Court, was recognized by one of the officers.

When an officer attempted to stop Etheridge, who was driving a car, he took off, heading toward Jackson Street. With the car still moving, he exited the vehicle, which rolled into a parked car, and fled on foot.

An officer caught up to him and after a short struggle, Etheridge was handcuffed. He reportedly had syringes, paper with drug residue, a glass vial of pills and a syringe of suspected heroin in his possession.

Besides the warrant, Etheridge was jailed for probation violation, expired vehicle registration, obstructing justice, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident, no liability insurance, driving while privilege to do so has been suspended or revoked, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Yard intruder

Early Wednesday morning, a resident in the 1000 block of West Galena Street found a man walking around his backyard.

The resident told the intruder to “get the heck out,” and the intruder complied by jumping on a 4-wheeler and hightailing it toward Montana Tech.

Arrest warrants

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Tyler McLaughlin, 34, of Butte on Tuesday on two arrest warrants for probation violation and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Joshua D. Cypher, 45, unknown address was arrested Tuesday at Motel 6 on a bench warrant.

Trio jailed

Neighbors living in the Brown’s Gulch area called dispatch Tuesday about a suspicious truck in the area.

When officers arrived, a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup was in the middle of the road, with three people inside: Harley A. Burd, 27, of Butte, Justin T. Newbreast, 25, of Great Falls, and Kyler Shinnaberry, 23, of Anaconda.

The truck had been reported stolen and the three were all arrested in connection with a theft exceeding $1,500.

Newbreast and Shinnaberry were also jailed for parole violations.

More reports

Tires were slashed on a car parked in the 1600 block of Whitman Avenue.

A grass fire off was reported off I-90, at mile marker 230.

Someone broke into a camper on South Excelsior Street and took a rifle and a generator.