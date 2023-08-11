A Whitehall woman and a Butte man recently appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto in a Missoula federal court, both pleading not guilty to separate charges.

Agatha Noriz Carranza, 33, of Whitehall, appeared in federal court Aug. 7, on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute meth and fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute meth and fentanyl.

Her co-defendants, all of whom appeared July 27 on the same charges were Juan Felipe Vidrio Fuentes, 25, of Anaheim, California; Martin Topete Garcia, 32, of Mira Loma, California; Johnathan Topete, 27, of Mira Loma; and Anthony Wayne Johnson II, 46, of Santa Ana, California. Garcia, Johnathan Topete and Johnson also face an additional charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

If convicted of the most serious charge, all defendants face a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release on the drug charges. If convicted of the firearm charge, the defendants face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release. All defendants were detained pending further proceedings.

On Friday, Adrian Anthony Aragon, 52, of Butte, was charged with wire fraud, theft of government money and aggravated identity theft.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Aragon faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, $250,000 fine and three years of supervised released on the wire fraud charge, and a mandatory minimum of two years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release, on the aggravated identity theft charge.

Aragon was detained pending further proceedings.