Another Kalispell man accused in a bank robbery in Butte last year will avoid prison and could clear a felony conviction from his record if he abides by probation terms over the next three years.

District Judge Kurt Krueger gave John Robert Austin a three-year deferred sentence Thursday for his part in robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Harrison Avenue on Sept. 1, 2022.

Prosecutors say Austin and Logan Christopher Nadasi waited in car while Caleb Weston Bernhardt went inside, threatened to shoot a teller unless she handed over money, and got away that day with $2,350. All three were 19 at the time.

Bernhardt pleaded guilty to robbery and Austin and Nadassi pleaded guilty to robbery by accountability, but the crimes carry the same maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

The teller who was robbed expressed compassion and didn’t want any of the young men sent to prison, so based on that and other factors, prosecutor Kelli Fivey recommended deferred sentences for all three.

District Judge Robert Whelan gave Bernhardt a three-year deferred sentence Wednesday. He noted that Bernhardt had no prior criminal record but said he never would have considered such a light sentence unless the victim agreed to it. The teller hugged Bernhardt in the courtroom after Wednesday’s hearing.

Prosecutor Ann Shea, who was filling in for Fivey during Austin’s sentencing hearing Thursday, also cited the teller’s wishes.

“The victim was very clear that based on the ages of the defendants, even as serious as this offense is, she did not want a sentence that would affect their futures,” Shea told the judge. “She wanted them to have the opportunity to show that they can be productive members of society."

Krueger noted that a deferred sentence could lead to an expunged record if Austin met all probation conditions over the next three years. He then asked Austin if he could comply.

“Absolutely,” Austin said.

Nadasi, the other defendant in the case, is to be sentenced Sept. 13.