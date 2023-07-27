MISSOULA — An Anaconda man was found guilty this past Monday of attempting to coerce and entice a minor into engaging in sexual intercourse and of possessing child pornography.

A federal jury in Missoula convicted Christopher Todd Boudreau, 42, following a three-day trial. Boudreau faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release.

In court documents and at trial, the government alleged that in July 2022, law enforcement, working in an undercover capacity on the internet, received a “friend request” from Boudreau. The undercover provided a phone number, and Boudreau initiated a text conversation.

According to the court documents, the undercover identified herself as a juvenile girl in the initial messages. Communications progressed and Boudreau arranged to meet the undercover in Missoula. Boudreau repeatedly indicated his interest to engage in intimacy and stated that intimacy meant “sex.” Law enforcement arrested Boudreau on July 28, 2022, after he arrived at a location to meet the undercover. A subsequent search warrant on Boudreau’s residence found electronic media that contained thousands of images and videos of child pornography. Inside his vehicle were condoms, candy and his phone.

The court has set sentencing for Nov. 29, and Boudreau was detained pending further proceedings.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more details about Project Safe Childhood, go to www.justice.gov/psc.