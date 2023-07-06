The defendant told a detective that he took off his pants and shoes before climbing into the vehicle’s backseat with Jane Doe, said by others to be unconscious, because both items of clothing were muddy, court records show.

Authorities in Butte-Silver Bow County allege that the consequences of a high school senior party in late May in the vicinity of German Gulch included Jane Doe passing out from drinking and her subsequent rape by an 18-year-old Anaconda man.

On Thursday, Lane Randle Orvis Layman pleaded not guilty to felony sexual intercourse without consent during an appearance in Butte-Silver Bow District Court. Layman, represented by attorney David Maldonado, remains free on a $50,000 bond.

According to court records, around 4:30 a.m. on May 28, Butte-Silver Bow County Law Enforcement learned from a police officer in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County of a suspected sexual assault that likely occurred in Silver Bow County. The victim was being transported to the Community Hospital of Anaconda.

An investigation determined that Jane Doe and others had been drinking in the German Gulch area and that she’d passed out. Records show “her friends placed her in the back seat of a vehicle at the location and were checking on her every 20 minutes.” At one point, when checking on the young woman, the friends noticed the vehicle “was moving back and forth,” according to court records.

When the friends approached, they allegedly saw Layman “appearing to be engaged in sexual intercourse with Jane Doe.” Witnesses said the woman was naked and unconscious but had been fully clothed earlier when first placed in the vehicle, records show.

Chris Snyder, a detective with the Butte-Silver Bow Police Department, landed the case. He received a call from a woman who said she was Layman’s mother and she said her son would meet with the detective and provide a statement.

Layman told police he’d consumed about four containers of Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea during the gathering. He said he saw Jane Doe stumbling around 10 p.m. and helped others get her to the backseat of a vehicle so she could lie down.

Layman told police he agreed to keep an eye on the woman and did so until climbing into the backseat without pants and shoes, records show.

Layman denied having sexual intercourse with the woman, according to court records. He was told by police that a condom was found inside the vehicle and was asked to provide a DNA sample but declined to do so, records show. A warrant led to acquisition of a sample.