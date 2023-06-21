Martin Bradley Coleman told jurors Wednesday that he shot Anthony Worth three times at a house in Butte in June 2022 because Worth was punching and choking him and he feared for his life.

“He was holding me by my neck, choking me, and he said, ‘I’m going to f------ kill you!’” Coleman said on the third day of his trial for attempted deliberate homicide.

Coleman said he lost consciousness momentarily and when he came to, Worth was still hitting him from behind so he grabbed his 9mm handgun that had fallen to the floor, turned and shot Worth three times before leaving in haste.

“He was trying to choke me again,” Coleman said. “I thought I was going to die.”

Prosecutors suggested through questioning that Coleman and a woman at the house, Sheena Falcon, might have been romantically involved and set up the shooting. Worth had been in an “on and off” relationship with Falcon for years.

“Did you intend to kill (Worth) that day?” prosecutor Kelli Fivey asked Coleman. When he said no, Fivey asked, “Then why did you shoot him in the back of the head?”

“I didn’t shoot him in the back of the head,” Coleman said. He told jurors he turned and fired all three shots quickly in self-defense while facing Worth.

Defense attorney Mark Johnson noted that there were still four bullets in the gun when police located Coleman hours later.

“You could have taken aim. You could have killed him if you wanted to,” Johnson said.

“I could have,” Coleman said.

Fivey asked the last question of the day with, “Wouldn’t you agree that a shot in the back of the head is a kill shot?”

Coleman said no and started to expand his answer but Fivey said she was done questioning. District Judge Kurt Krueger dismissed jurors for night and set closing arguments for Thursday morning. Jurors will begin deliberations after that.

Prosecutors charged Coleman, 37, with attempted deliberate homicide and felony drug possession after the shooting at a house on East Park Place on the Flat. His trial began Monday.

Coleman says he was attacked first, feared for his life and acted with justifiable force. Worth testified this week that after Coleman made a terse remark, he grabbed Coleman by the throat, punched him in the face and they began wrestling.

But he said he never choked Coleman, was never on top of him, did not have a weapon himself and never threatened to kill him. He also said he quit fighting after being shot in the abdomen but Coleman still shot him again from behind, that bullet entering behind his left cheek and exiting through his nose.

According to prosecutors, the shooting occurred the afternoon of June 11, 2022. Falcon told officers she heard two men fighting and after she told them to take it outside, she heard gunshots. She says she did not see who shot Worth.

Police found Worth inside the doorway and before he was taken to the hospital, he said “Marty” was the shooter, he lived across the alley and drove a red truck.

Police located Coleman hours later at an apartment complex. During his arrest, Coleman began crying, said he had been scared all day and said, “He was going to kill me, he was going to kill me.”

He faces a minimum of 10 years and maximum of 100 years if convicted on the attempted homicide charge. He was also charged with felony drug possession for allegedly having meth and faces up to five years if convicted of that.

Prosecutors later accused Coleman of making phone calls from jail and trying to persuade Falcon to say that Worth attacked him and he acted in self-defense, even though she told him and police she didn’t see what happened.

Coleman was charged with felony tampering with a witness but a jury acquitted him of that in February.

Coleman and Falcon testified Wednesday that they were only friends and neighbors before the shooting but it became more than that after Coleman was jailed.

Falcon said she formed a “dating” relationship with Coleman through jail phone conversations with him. She said their relationship also involved Coleman’s common-law wife at the time, Clarissa Skill, and Falcon and her young son moved into the Coleman house after the shooting.

Falcon said Coleman and Skill suggested the relationship.

“I guess it was their thing,” Falcon said. She referred to Coleman as “my boyfriend” and said she talks to him by phone every other day even though he has been jailed since the shooting.

Coleman said they were not romantically involved before the shooting but Fivey questioned that, saying only days after it occurred, in calls from jail, Coleman was “professing your love for her.”

Falcon and Worth say they were in an “on-and-off” relationship together for a dozen years and had a son together. Worth had come to her house, and the two were arguing before Coleman showed up that day.

Coleman said Falcon had asked him or his wife to bring her a pack of cigarettes, and he did. He said he pulled up and could hear Worth yelling and Falcon screaming, and he thought Falcon might be in danger.

He said he knocked on the door, Worth swung it open, and Coleman threw the cigarettes to Falcon as she sat on a couch. That contradicts Falcon’s account that she didn’t know who came to the house and argued with Worth.

Coleman said he and Worth exchanged words then Worth shoved him and started punching and choking him.

Coleman testified that he had only recently acquired the gun but carried it with him most places for protection. He said a man gave it to him for collateral in a truck purchase and never came back for it.

He said it somehow came loose during the altercation with Worth but he was able to grab it and fire it three times in self-defense.

Skill, Coleman’s common-law wife at the time, also testified Wednesday and said she began a more serious relationship with Falcon a week after the shooting.

Prosecutor Ann Shea asked her if she agreed that Coleman had encouraged her from jail to have a sexual relationship with Falcon.

“I already wanted it,” she said.

Skill said she is no longer with Coleman but they still talk and are on friendly terms.