Woman gets 40 years in strangling death of Dillon man

Under Montana law, the mitigating circumstances are not an element of the reduced crime that the state or defense is required to prove but either side can present evidence of mitigation.

Two others — Christina VanDuinen and Kerry Samuel Johnson — were accused of trying to conceal Coon’s death. VanDuinen and Johnson were charged with obstruction of justice and VanDuinen was also charged with tampering with evidence.

VanDuinen, 25, pleaded guilty to the tampering charge Tuesday and faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced. She is already serving time for a separate and previous drug possession conviction and could be sentenced to more time for the tampering conviction.

Johnson, 56, pleaded not guilty to the obstruction charge and his case is still pending.

According to prosecutors, Johnson indicated on Jan. 11, 2020, he might know the location of a dead body. He told police he had been at Coon’s home to fix the washer and dryer and found Coon’s wallet but he wasn’t there. He said Moore was acting “strange and nervous.”

Police went to the home and after Moore first refused them admittance, she let officers inside, saying she and Coon had argued and he was out for a walk to calm himself.

Police found Coon’s body between the washer and dryer, with a plastic bag over his head, in a position that indicated the body had been moved. Moore was arrested immediately.

