Woman gets 40 years in strangling death of Dillon man

DILLON — A judge sentenced 21-year-old Sandy Rose Moore to 40 years in prison Tuesday for strangling an older boyfriend to death in a rental home they shared here.
District Judge Luke Berger agreed with prosecutors that Moore deserved the maximum sentence for mitigated deliberate homicide in the January 2020 death of 49-year-old Larry Coon. Berger said he had no doubt that Moore had gone through tough times in life and needed extensive mental-health treatment.
But, he said, "You can't snap and kill someone. I know that sounds basic but I want to explain this to you basically."
Moore pleaded guilty to the charge in June, saying she got into a heated argument with Coon before strangling him. She said knew what she was doing but was in “extreme emotional duress” because of the argument.
In answering questions from her attorney, Moore said Coon then threatened to call child protective services on a family member and she grabbed the rope, put it around his neck and killed him. She was 19 at the time.
Prosecutors initially charged Moore with deliberate homicide, which is punishable by death, life in prison or up to 100 years. But in a deal with prosecutors, she pleaded guilty to mitigated homicide, meaning it was committed “under the influence of extreme mental or emotional stress for which there is a reasonable explanation or excuse.”
Under Montana law, the mitigating circumstances are not an element of the reduced crime that the state or defense is required to prove but either side can present evidence of mitigation.
Two others — Christina VanDuinen and Kerry Samuel Johnson — were accused of trying to conceal Coon’s death. VanDuinen and Johnson were charged with obstruction of justice and VanDuinen was also charged with tampering with evidence.
VanDuinen, 25, pleaded guilty to the tampering charge Tuesday and faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced. She is already serving time for a separate and previous drug possession conviction and could be sentenced to more time for the tampering conviction.
Johnson, 56, pleaded not guilty to the obstruction charge and his case is still pending.
According to prosecutors, Johnson indicated on Jan. 11, 2020, he might know the location of a dead body. He told police he had been at Coon’s home to fix the washer and dryer and found Coon’s wallet but he wasn’t there. He said Moore was acting “strange and nervous.”
Police went to the home and after Moore first refused them admittance, she let officers inside, saying she and Coon had argued and he was out for a walk to calm himself.
Police found Coon’s body between the washer and dryer, with a plastic bag over his head, in a position that indicated the body had been moved. Moore was arrested immediately.