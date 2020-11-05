Vehicle theft, other crimes on the rise in Butte

A near-record number of vehicle thefts have been reported in Butte during October.
“We don’t know why they are on the rise,” said Undersheriff George Skuletich, “but they definitely are.”
There doesn’t seem to be a preference either — car, truck, trailer, van and sometimes motorcycle — whatever is easily accessible.
For instance, a 2000 Dodge caravan used for deliveries was stolen earlier this month. Meanwhile, two homeless people were recently arrested for driving a stolen 2012 GMC Sierra pickup.
A stolen camp trailer was later found abandoned in a vacant lot on Boardman Street, and just recently, a 2015 Chevy Malibu was taken from a residence on Kossuth.
In some instances, a resident had left a car running to warm it up only to come back outside minutes later to find it gone. That’s what happened to a Three Amigos employee, whose car was later found in Missoula.
According to Skuletich, many of the vehicles are later located and most have not been damaged.
“We encourage people not to keep their vehicle running,” said Skuletich, “and to lock it up tight.”
As Skuletich explained, a locked vehicle is a deterrent for most thieves but unlocked vehicles enable thieves to go through everything.
That’s another crime on the rise — “theft from a motor vehicle.”
People who keep their purses containing credit cards in their vehicles provide an added bonus for would-be thieves who use the cards before they are reported missing.
Many a report has been written by Butte police officers attesting to that fact. Plus, for the victim, time spent canceling these cards can be a hassle.
Sometimes officers get lucky and are able to identify the thieves after viewing footage from business cameras. If the footage is good enough, it can make the job a bit easier.
Another popular target in October was construction sites. Recently, 30 to 40 panels were taken from one site on Hansen Road.
Sometime this past Tuesday, the construction site for the new veterans home got hit as well, and thieves were able to take more than $10,000 worth of tools and other items.
“I know the thieves had to have been at the site for a while,” said Skuletich, “since they hit four separate trailers.”
These incidents are currently under investigation and Skuletich is hoping someone living near the site saw something. If so, he encourages anyone with information to call 406-497-1120.
