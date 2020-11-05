Vehicle theft, other crimes on the rise in Butte

That’s another crime on the rise — “theft from a motor vehicle.”

People who keep their purses containing credit cards in their vehicles provide an added bonus for would-be thieves who use the cards before they are reported missing.

Many a report has been written by Butte police officers attesting to that fact. Plus, for the victim, time spent canceling these cards can be a hassle.

Sometimes officers get lucky and are able to identify the thieves after viewing footage from business cameras. If the footage is good enough, it can make the job a bit easier.

Another popular target in October was construction sites. Recently, 30 to 40 panels were taken from one site on Hansen Road.

Sometime this past Tuesday, the construction site for the new veterans home got hit as well, and thieves were able to take more than $10,000 worth of tools and other items.

“I know the thieves had to have been at the site for a while,” said Skuletich, “since they hit four separate trailers.”

These incidents are currently under investigation and Skuletich is hoping someone living near the site saw something. If so, he encourages anyone with information to call 406-497-1120.

